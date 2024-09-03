AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 143.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.92%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
DFML 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
DGKC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
FCCL 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
FFBL 45.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 153.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.87%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.71%)
NBP 59.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.02%)
OGDC 133.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.56%)
PAEL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.93%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.33%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
TPLP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,275 Increased By 5.4 (0.06%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 64.7 (0.24%)
KSE100 78,377 Increased By 94.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,820 Increased By 8.9 (0.04%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields little changed ahead of state debt sale

Reuters Published 03 Sep, 2024 11:23am

MUMBAI: India government bond yields were flattish in early trade on Tuesday as traders awaited a weekly state debt sale and fresh cues from US economic data later this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.8746% at 10:15 a.m. IST compared with its previous close of 6.8754%. Later in the day, eleven Indian states plan to raise 205.5 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) via a sale of bonds, lower than the scheduled quantum of 275 billion rupees.

Market participants are also awaiting US non-farm payrolls data later this week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last month said a slowdown in the labour market was “unmistakable”, hinting at a shift in the central bank’s focus towards the job market over fighting inflation.

US Treasury yields advanced on Friday and remained higher in Asian trade on Monday after personal consumption expenditure data showed an uptick, raising expectations that the Fed was likely to opt for a smaller rate cut at its September meeting.

US markets were shut on Monday for a holiday.

Markets are fully pricing an at least 25 basis-point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting.

Expectations for a 50 basis-point reduction, however, fell to 31% from 34% last week.

India bond yields track US peers higher

Meanwhile, India’s economic growth slowed to 6.7% year-on-year in the April-June quarter due to a decline in government spending during the national elections, but the country remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“We expect annual growth to moderate following the blistering pace in the previous year, but turn more balanced, driven by a pickup in rural consumption from a favourable monsoon season, and gradual recovery in exports,” economists at Barclays said in a note.

“Easing of monetary policy, anticipated from December, may provide some boost, though a large part of the policy transmission, and hence, impact on growth, will be visible only next year.”

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields little changed ahead of state debt sale

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Sale of petroleum products plunges 14% in August amid smuggling from Iran

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

Imran Maniar resigns as Sui Southern Gas Company CEO, MD

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Read more stories