Employees told USC won’t be shut down; it will be restructured

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Monday, while dispelling the notion of shutting down the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has assured the employees that the government is not going to close down the entity but was planning to restructure it.

While talking to a delegation of the USC employees here, which called on him under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Ammer, managing director (MD) USC, the minister said the government was considering various options of restructuring the USC instead of closing it down.

Saif Anjum, federal secretary Ministry of Industries and Production was also present on the occasion.

The minister said the government was also chalking out a new plan to provide better services to the masses keeping in view the transparency, adding the government would not unilaterally take any step of closing down the USC.

He said all the decisions regarding the restructuring of the USC would be taken after taking into the confidence all the stakeholders including employees. He said the government was committed to safeguard the interests of the public sector employees.

Meanwhile, the protest by Utility Store employees in Islamabad has entered its second week, with workers from all three unions participating. The demonstration, which began last week, is a response to the federal government’s announcement to shut down the USC.

The decision to close the Utility Stores was made on August 16 during a meeting chaired by the prime minister. The government decided to abolish 28 departments across five ministries in an effort to reduce administrative costs and streamline the state machinery.

Following this decision, the federal government also terminated the Utility Stores Corporation, ending a Rs50 billion subsidy for the stores.

Hussain stated that the restructuring of the Utility Stores was aimed at simplifying the tax system and benefiting the public while restoring investor confidence.

He also highlighted concerns about the effectiveness of the subsidy programme, stating that it was not reaching its intended beneficiaries due to the involvement of certain employees and officials.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that the subsidy reaches those who truly deserve it.

