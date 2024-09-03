AGL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.14%)
AIRLINK 140.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
DFML 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.3%)
DGKC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
FCCL 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.43%)
FFBL 45.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 153.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-10.04%)
MLCF 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
NBP 60.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.65%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.49%)
PAEL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 111.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.48%)
PRL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SEARL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
TOMCL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.98%)
TPLP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,270 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
BR30 26,566 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.05%)
KSE100 78,348 Increased By 64.4 (0.08%)
KSE30 24,782 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.12%)
Sep 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-03

Employees told USC won’t be shut down; it will be restructured

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 03 Sep, 2024 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Monday, while dispelling the notion of shutting down the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has assured the employees that the government is not going to close down the entity but was planning to restructure it.

While talking to a delegation of the USC employees here, which called on him under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Ammer, managing director (MD) USC, the minister said the government was considering various options of restructuring the USC instead of closing it down.

Saif Anjum, federal secretary Ministry of Industries and Production was also present on the occasion.

The minister said the government was also chalking out a new plan to provide better services to the masses keeping in view the transparency, adding the government would not unilaterally take any step of closing down the USC.

He said all the decisions regarding the restructuring of the USC would be taken after taking into the confidence all the stakeholders including employees. He said the government was committed to safeguard the interests of the public sector employees.

Meanwhile, the protest by Utility Store employees in Islamabad has entered its second week, with workers from all three unions participating. The demonstration, which began last week, is a response to the federal government’s announcement to shut down the USC.

The decision to close the Utility Stores was made on August 16 during a meeting chaired by the prime minister. The government decided to abolish 28 departments across five ministries in an effort to reduce administrative costs and streamline the state machinery.

Following this decision, the federal government also terminated the Utility Stores Corporation, ending a Rs50 billion subsidy for the stores.

Hussain stated that the restructuring of the Utility Stores was aimed at simplifying the tax system and benefiting the public while restoring investor confidence.

He also highlighted concerns about the effectiveness of the subsidy programme, stating that it was not reaching its intended beneficiaries due to the involvement of certain employees and officials.

The minister emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that the subsidy reaches those who truly deserve it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

utility stores usc Rana Tanveer Hussain Minister for Industries Utility Stores Cooperation USC employees

Comments

200 characters

Employees told USC won’t be shut down; it will be restructured

In case tax collection shortfall continues: FBR suggests 1pc hike in WHT rates

Strategic initiatives, directions of JV: Aurangzeb holds meeting with PKIC team

NA passes four bills amid opposition’s protest

Oct 1 to mark Pak-UAE JMC session in 11 years: Inter-ministerial meeting gets update on future strategy

PM expresses satisfaction over drop in inflation rate

Fixation of monthly advance tax from retailers: FBR agrees to review valuation table

GST relief on scrap: Steel industry urges FBR to implement policy decision

APTMA urges SBP’s MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Progress of Balochistan PSDP projects reviewed

Parliament Lodges: Speaker suggests outsourcing of maintenance

Read more stories