NA told: ‘Total 44 vehicles, 532 police officers performing duties with dignitaries’

Naveed Butt Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Monday, told the National Assembly that a total of 44 vehicles and 532 police officers/officials are performing security duties with the dignitaries including judges, bureaucrats and ministers round the clock with expenditure of Rs47.89 million for the month of April.

In a written reply to a question to the Lower House of the Parliament, the interior minister said that details show as many as 34 judges with 34 vehicles and Rs36.88 million expenditure including salary, six vehicles for bureaucrats with expenditure including salary Rs6.933 million, and four vehicles for ministers with expenditures including salary Rs4.07 million for the month of April 2024.

He said that a total of 409 gunmen for judges, 79 gunmen for bureaucrats and 44 gunmen for ministers are available. Responding to the various supplementary questions of the members, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the House that the recent decline in the inflation to single digit is an evidence of prudent economic policies of the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said for the first time in the last three years, inflation was recorded at 9.6 percent as per reports of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Responding to another question, the minister said three more NADRA centres, in addition to the existing five facilities, will be established in South Waziristan to facilitate the people. Answering another question, he said employees of closed departments will be either transferred to the new ones or compensated through golden hand shake scheme.

