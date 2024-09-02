Peugeot’s next step: anticipated 2025 model launches in Pakistan by Lucky Motor Corp.

Peugeot is reportedly preparing for expansion in the Pakistani market with the introduction of several new models in 2025, according to information gathered by media reports. Following its initial launch in Pakistan, this move could be a major step forward for the brand, which has garnered considerable anticipation.

As the world’s oldest automotive brand, Peugeot has built a legacy of innovative technology, stylish design, and reliable performance over the decades. Since its entry into the Pakistani market in 2022 with the 2008 model, Peugeot has established itself as the sole locally assembled European SUV brand in the country, earning a positive reception for its design, performance, and safety features.

Expected launches in 2025

Looking ahead to 2025, industry sources hint that Peugeot might bring some of its best-selling European models to Pakistan. Among the likely candidates are the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008, both of which are flagship models in Peugeot’s global lineup.

The new 3008 is particularly notable as a fastback SUV that features a reimagined exterior and interior design, along with advanced technology. It is available in petrol, hybrid, and electric variants, sparking curiosity about which version will be introduced in Pakistan.

The newly announced Peugeot 5008, a 7-seater SUV, is another strong possibility. Maintaining the boxy shape of its predecessor to optimize interior space, the new 5008 boasts a dynamic silhouette with a frameless, chiseled front grille that lends it a bold, aggressive appearance. Like the 3008, it is expected to be available in hybrid and electric versions.

Additionally, the Peugeot 408, a recent addition to the brand’s global portfolio, might also make its way to Pakistan. This fastback model combines a sleek coupe-like shape with modern elegance and a sporty flair. Its bold front grille and sharp LED headlights create a striking look, and its advanced safety features could position it as a strong competitor in Pakistan’s D-segment sedan market.

While these models are speculative at this stage, their potential arrival in 2025 could mark an exciting new chapter for Peugeot in Pakistan. These vehicles promise to introduce advanced technology, sustainable performance, and stylish design to the local market, offering consumers fresh and innovative choices.