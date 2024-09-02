Sep 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tiafoe follows American greats into US Open quarter-finals

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2024 11:18am

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe joined former champions Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Pete Sampras as the only American men to reach at least three US Open quarter-finals since 2000 on Sunday.

The 20th-ranked Tiafoe made the last-eight by defeating Alexei Popyrin, who shocked defending champion Novak Djokovic in the last round, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3.

Tiafoe will face Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old is the second American man in the quarter-finals this year after Taylor Fritz defeated Casper Ruud earlier in the day.

Tommy Paul can make it three, but he has to get past world number one Jannik Sinner on Monday.

Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam title when he claimed the US Open in 2003.

Tiafoe needed three match points to complete victory on Sunday while Australian Popyrin was left to regret squandering three set points in the second set.

