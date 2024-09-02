CM to decide whether SPCL to be held in Qatar or Sindh: minister

KARACHI: An important meeting was held between Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and a delegation from the Sindh Premier Cricket League (SPCL) at Mahar House in Karachi on Sunday.

The meeting focused on organizing the Sindh Premier League, promoting cricket talent in Sindh and enhancing cricket infrastructure.

The Sindh government and SPCL delegation agreed on joint plans for the preparation for cricket stadiums, with proposals to host the league in Karachi or Hyderabad.

Minister for Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar stated that a decision on hosting the SPCL in Qatar or Sindh would be made after consulting with the Chief Minister of Sindh. He highlighted the availability of excellent grounds in Karachi and the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad for cricket matches.

The minister emphasized the importance of promoting young cricketers in Sindh, ensuring that the league provides a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and gain experience.

Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab assured the SPCL delegation of full cooperation, acknowledging the league’s potential to promote cricket talent in Sindh.

Sindh Premier Cricket League Vice Chairman Major General (Retd) Zahid Mahmood and Malik Aslam emphasized the league’s role in showcasing talent, promoting young cricketers, and highlighting Sindh’s existing talent and potential.