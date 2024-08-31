Discovering Diabetes save thousands from complications

KARACHI: The Discovering Diabetes initiative has prevented complications in 452,170 individuals who were previously unaware of their diabetes status, officials reported.

The program reached an impressive 8.5 million people across Pakistan in 2023, of them, 948,103 individuals were tracked for further assessment, leading to 452,170 people receiving crucial healthcare services and support to avoid severe complications, including amputations.

Additionally, the initiative provided direct services to 344,674 individuals, offering vital assistance in managing their diabetes or reducing their risk of developing the condition. These efforts underscore the significant impact of the initiative, which has become a cornerstone of diabetes awareness and care in Pakistan, project officials said on Friday.

“Discovering Diabetes is a pioneering project in the nation’s healthcare landscape, focusing on early detection, patient education, and continuous support for those living with or at risk of diabetes,” said Abdus Samad, Project Manager of Discovering Diabetes, while speaking to the media in Karachi. “The initiative employs a multi-faceted approach, using both digital platforms and on-ground activities to ensure widespread outreach and engagement.”

Samad explained that their strategy includes social media campaigns, online and on-site risk assessments, support from diabetes educators, and a toll-free hotline and chatbot for round-the-clock assistance. “By employing these diverse channels, Discovering Diabetes has effectively reached and served a large portion of the population, raising awareness about the dangers of diabetes and the importance of early intervention,” he added.

A critical component of the initiative is the support provided by trained diabetes educators, who offer personalized guidance to individuals diagnosed with or at risk of diabetes. These educators play a vital role in empowering patients by helping them understand their condition, manage their diet and lifestyle, and adhere to prescribed treatments.

“This hands-on approach ensures that patients are not only aware of their health status but are also equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their condition effectively,” Samad noted.

The Discovering Diabetes initiative also leverages technology to enhance its reach and effectiveness. Through online risk assessments, individuals can quickly determine their likelihood of developing diabetes, allowing for prompt follow-up and intervention.

“We have a toll-free hotline (0800-66766) and a chatbot, which further extend the initiative’s reach, providing immediate support to individuals seeking advice or information. This comprehensive approach has set a new standard for healthcare initiatives in Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of accessible, patient-centred care,” Samad stated.

The driving force behind this initiative is PharmEvo, a leading pharmaceutical company in Pakistan known for its commitment to social responsibility. “By launching Discovering Diabetes, PharmEvo aims to make a meaningful contribution to public health by addressing the alarming rise in diabetes cases across the country,” Samad said.

“The initiative reflects PharmEvo’s broader mission to promote health and wellness through innovative and impactful healthcare solutions. By prioritizing patient education and proactive care, the company not only raises awareness about diabetes but also actively works to reduce its prevalence and improve the quality of life for those affected,” he added.

Pakistan faces a significant public health challenge, with diabetes affecting over 33 million adults, according to recent reports. The prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan is alarmingly high, with approximately one in four adults suffering from the condition.

The situation is particularly concerning among young people, with increasing numbers being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes due to factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and obesity. The impact on the younger population is severe, leading to long-term health complications and a decrease in quality of life.

Discovering Diabetes aims to serve as a model for other healthcare initiatives, demonstrating the positive impact that corporate social responsibility can have on public health. By reaching millions of people and providing essential services free of charge, the initiative showcases the potential for private sector involvement in addressing critical health challenges.

The success of Discovering Diabetes is a testament to PharmEvo’s dedication to improving the health and well-being of the Pakistani population, setting a benchmark for future healthcare projects in the country.

“As diabetes continues to pose a significant health threat in Pakistan, initiatives like Discovering Diabetes are crucial. They highlight the importance of early detection, patient education, and continuous support in managing chronic health conditions. By leading the way in diabetes care and awareness, PharmEvo is paving the way for a healthier future for Pakistan, demonstrating that proactive healthcare initiatives can make a substantial difference in the fight against widespread health issues,” Samad concluded.

