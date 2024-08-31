AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
IMC bags awards at Environment, Health and Safety Summit

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to global sustainability goals at the 10th International Environment, Health and Safety Summit and Awards 2024. The event, organised by The Professionals Network (TPN), saw IMC clinch multiple awards, solidifying its position as a leader in corporate responsibility and environmental safety.

Asad Abdullah, Head of Corporate Communications & CSR at IMC, received the awards from Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry. IMC distinguished itself among 89 competing companies, emerging as one of only five to win multiple trophies. The company excelled in three categories: “Plant Integrity,” “Transport Safety,” and “Emissions Control Technologies.”

Ali Asghar Jamali, Chief Executive of IMC, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition: “This is a great way to start the new financial year. At Toyota, safety takes precedence over everything else, be it at the factory, on the roads, or advocating for a safer environment.”

KCCI IMC Ali Asghar Jamali Indus Motor Company Anjum Nisar

