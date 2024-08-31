AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

OIC Contact Group reaffirms its support to the Kashmir cause

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the realisation of their right to self-determination and called for an early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

A meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held on the sidelines of the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Chaired by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha the meeting was attended by representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Niger, Azerbaijan, OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) and True Representatives of the Kashmiri People. The Pakistan delegation to the meeting was led by Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign secretary briefed the Contact Group on the evolving situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He outlined India’s attempt to consolidate its occupation of IIOJK in violation of the relevant Security Council resolutions including by creating an environment of intimidation and fear. He urged India to release all political prisoners in IIOJK; lift the curbs on the outlawed political parties; revoke the illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“The Contact Group reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination. It called for an early and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” it added.

The Contact Group also adopted a joint communiqué unanimously underlining that durable peace and stability in South Asia remain contingent upon the final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

