AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Markets Print 2024-08-31

Nasdaq, S&P 500 inch up before Labor Day weekend

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 inched up in choppy trading on Friday ahead of the long weekend, after signs of moderating price pressures strengthened bets for an interest-rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure index, the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.5% in July on an annual basis, compared to an estimate of 2.6%, according to economists polled by Reuters. On a monthly basis, it rose 0.2% as expected.

Among rate-sensitive megacaps, Amazon.com and Microsoft added 1.8% and 0.4%, respectively. Chip stocks also rose, with Broadcom climbing 2.3% and Advanced Micro Devices gaining 0.5%, aiding the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index’s 1.5% rise.

Friday’s PCE report is the last one before the Fed’s September meeting and follows Chair Jerome Powell’s comments last week, when he expressed support for an imminent policy adjustment.

Odds of a 25-basis-point reduction stood at 67.5%, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, while those of a 50-bps reduction were at 32.5%.

“The data bakes in further that there is going to be a start to the rate-cutting cycle,” said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Martin said investors remain focused on the labor market, with a slew of employment reports scheduled for the coming week.

Global markets are nearing the end of a tumultuous month for riskier assets, after signs of a sudden moderation in the labor market sparked recession fears in the United States in early August. The influence of the Japanese yen carry trade worsened the rout.

Risk-taking has improved since then, with the Dow hovering near record highs, as subsequent data including Thursday’s upward revision to economic growth soothed investor nerves.

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86.41 points, or 0.21%, at 41,248.64, the S&P 500 was up 6.36 points, or 0.11%, at 5,598.32, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 49.01 points, or 0.28%, at 17,565.44.

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded flat, but Consumer Discretionary bucked the trend with a 0.7% advance. Energy was the biggest laggard with a 0.6% drop, tracking lower oil prices.

The tech-focused Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday after Nvidia failed to match sky-high investor expectations, despite upbeat results and a broadly in-line forecast. The AI-chip bellwether was up 0.4% after a 6.4% drop in the previous session.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow are set for monthly gains, while the Nasdaq is on track to end August lower, if losses hold.

Among other stocks, Marvell Technology jumped 7.9% after forecasting third-quarter results above estimates.

Ulta Beauty slid 3.0% after it trimmed its annual results forecasts, while Intel rose 9.2% following a report it was exploring options which could include a merger or a split.

Dell Technologies advanced 3.4% after lifting its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

Trading volumes are expected to thin ahead of the extended weekend due to the Labor Day holiday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 57 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 51 new lows.

