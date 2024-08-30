AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Decreased By -6 (-0.07%)
BR30 26,611 Decreased By -106.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
UAE stocks mixed in quiet trade; Abu Dhabi ends losing streak

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:58pm
Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates were mixed in quiet trade on Friday, as investor sentiments were subdued amid regional tensions and declining oil prices, although Abu Dhabi rebounded after four consecutive sessions of decline.

In Dubai, the main share index fell 0.2%, with financial and property stocks leading the losses.

Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD Bank dropped more than 1% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties was down 0.2%.

On a monthly basis, the benchmark settled 1.3% higher in August, making it the third month in a row it has gained, with July being the best month so far this year when it was up 5.9%.

Dubai’s stock market showed volatility after it reached an important resistance level. Despite this, both its weekly and monthly performances remain positive, said Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

Most Gulf markets ease on regional tensions

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, after four consecutive sessions of decline, bolstered by a 1.8% rise in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The index ended 0.6% down in August after two months of gains.

Additionally, the UAE financial markets saw changes in the MSCI index, with Parkin and Spinneys being added to the small-cap index, and ADNOC Drilling joining the global benchmark indices.

 ABU DHABI     rose 0.6% to 9,285 points
 DUBAI         fell 0.2% to 4,325 points
