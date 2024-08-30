AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.54%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 153.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.55 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (7.1%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 63.7 (0.77%)
BR30 26,869 Increased By 151.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 513.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 158.5 (0.64%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly rise in 3 months on European supply worries

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:38am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, with the market poised for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months on short-covering and concerns over lower production in Europe.

Soybeans rose 1% to a three-week high and corn inched higher, with both markets on track to end the week on a positive note.

“The wheat market is close to the bottom and there is room for prices to move higher,” said one trader in Singapore.

“There are ample supplies from the Black Sea region for now but the outlook for global supplies is tightening.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $5.49 a bushel, as of 0307 GMT, and corn was up 0.2% at $3.96-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans added 1.1% to $10.03-1/2 a bushel, climbing to their highest levels since Aug. 9.

The wheat market, which has gained almost 4% this week, is poised for its biggest weekly gain since mid-May. Soybeans are up 3.1% this week, their biggest weekly rise in four months and corn has gained 1.5% this week, its first weekly rise in five.

Short-covering is providing support to wheat, corn and soybean futures after agricultural markets suffered deep losses earlier this month.

For August, soybeans have lost around 2% and corn down 0.7%, with both products in negative territory for a third straight month.

The European Commission on Thursday cut its estimate for usable production of common wheat in the European Union in 2024/25 to 116.1 million metric tons from 120.8 million forecast a month earlier, still a four-year low.

French wheat crop’s milling quality below average

Ukraine’s combined grain and oilseed crop is likely to fall by 15% in 2024 due to unfavourable weather, acting farm minister Taras Vysotskiy said on Thursday, given no exact forecast.

US corn and soybean export sales for the week ended Aug. 22 came in above analyst expectations for 2024/25 sales, indicating that low prices may have renewed demand, traders said.

Market players have raised concerns that recent hot, dry weather in the Midwest will dent expectations of bumper US corn and soy crops.

However, rainfall and forecasts for milder weather have allayed concerns, traders said. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

Wheat Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly rise in 3 months on European supply worries

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories