Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an inter-ministerial committee headed by Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rana Sana Ullah Khan to propose amendments that would clearly define and streamline the role of the National Economic Council (NEC), well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Committee will comprise of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission (Member), Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (Member), Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of the Punjab (Member); Chairman, Planning and Development Board, Government of Sindh (Member), Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Board, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Member), Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Board, Government of Balochistan( Member) and Additional Secretary, Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan (Member/Secretary.

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

The sources said following are the terms of reference for the Committee as directed by the NEC: (i) to review, holistically, the absence of any procedure for presentation of provincial agendas in the NEC; (ii) to give its recommendations on clearly defining and streamlining the role of the NEC; and (iii) to formulate the rules and procedures for presentation of the provincial agendas in the NEC. Secretarial support to the committee will be provided by the Cabinet Division.

Previously, provinces especially smaller provinces complained that their proposed summaries were not included in the NEC’s agenda due to which their due rights were denied. Chief Ministers of provinces also raised their voice against the injustice of Federal Government.

NEC is a constitutional entity tasked with evaluating the nation’s economic performance and devising strategies to promote equitable development and regional balance. Functioning within the framework of Article 156 of the Constitution of Pakistan it plays a vital advisory role to both federal and provincial governments on matters pertaining to finance, commerce, social welfare, and economic policies.

The existing NEC is headed by the Prime Minister, whereas Chief Ministers of provinces are members of the Council.

Prime Minister nominated four Members under paragraph C of clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution as follows: (i) Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister; (ii) Khawaja Asif, Minister for Defence; (iii) Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance and Revenue; and (iv) Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Four Members have been nominated by the Chief Ministers as Members ;(i) Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab, Jam Shoro, Sindh, Muzzammil Aslam, KPK and Zahoor Buledi, Balochistan.

Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD and Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives are co-opted members who attend NEC meetings as special invitees.

