Markets Print 2024-08-30

Nadeem Naqvi made PSX interim CEO

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Nadeem Naqvi, a shareholder director of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PSX by the Board of Directors with approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Nadeem Naqvi will assume office as Acting CEO from September 03, 2024, and continue in such role until a permanent CEO is appointed, or November 30, 2024, whichever is earlier, PSX informed in a notice issued here on Thursday.

Nadeed Naqvi will replace Farrukh H Khan, who had tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in order to pursue other opportunities.

