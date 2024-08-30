Yasir Sultan appointed as food ambassador of PFA

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority has appointed Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan as its food ambassador.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid during a meeting with Sultan lauded his achievements. He said Mohammad Yasir Sultan has been appointed because he earned a big name in the world of javelin and also has sound knowledge of the game.

He said that the purpose of appointing Yasir Sultan as a Food Ambassador is to give nutritional education to young children. He further said that our youth can brighten Pakistan’s name in the world by paying complete attention to their diet. Young students in educational institutions are the guarantee of our bright future, he added.

Javelin Thrower Yasir Sultan said that a nutrient-rich diet is essential for the good health of a player, student, labourer and others. Nutrition-rich food is healthy and energized according to physical needs. He said that students can become champions in sports and studies by eating fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, yoghurt and butter.

Sultan said his nomination as a ‘Food Ambassador’ by the Food Authority is an honour and he will collaborate in nutritional awareness by understanding it as a primary duty.

Meanwhile, an enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a fake carbonated drinks production unit in Sharifpur and recovered 700 litres of additive solution, later discarded.

The authority also confiscated 2,400 non-food grade bottles, 100 carbonated bottle crates, machines, lids, two cylinders, a pump, water canes and four drums. The PFA also filed a case against the factory owner in the nearest police station for violating the PFA Act.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that acting on the tip-off of the vigilance cell, the team raided the unit and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. He said that fabricated fizzy drinks of different popular brands were being prepared with loose colours, hazardous chemicals, artificial sweeteners and unclean tap water.

He said fake labelling was also used on carbonated drink bottles to deceive innocent citizens and the competent authority. The raiding team also witnessed an abundance of insects and flies in the production area, and cobwebs on walls.

