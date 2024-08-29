AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
Pakistan

Karachi schools to remain closed on Friday amid heavy rain forecast

BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2024

Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has ordered that all public and private schools in the city be closed on Friday due to the anticipated heavy rain.

The decision was made after consultation with the Met Office and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), according to a statement issued by the Karachi Commissioner.

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan’s coast

The development comes as Pakistani authorities have warned of flash floods in two districts of the southern province of Sindh, which is still recovering from the massive floods of 2022 which inundated large swathes of the country and damaged the economy.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a potential cyclone that had developed over the Rann of Kutch in India was likely to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight (Thursday) or tomorrow morning.

Rain emergency: Sindh govt ready to deal with any emergency situation: Sharjeel

As per the PMD alert issued today, “the deep depression (DD, very strong low pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N & Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi”.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government had completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation, and the public was urged to cooperate with authorities in the event of any sudden developments.

In view of the monsoon rains, the Sindh government had appointed in-charges in 30 districts across the province, he added.

He further said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed all ministers, advisers, special assistants, and divisional commissioners to remain alert and active.

