Cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coast tonight or early tomorrow

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Thursday that a potential cyclone that has developed over the Rann of Kutch in India is likely to emerge along the Sindh coast late tonight or tomorrow morning.

As per the PMD alert issued today, “the deep depression (DD, very strong low-pressure area) over Rann of Kutch, India has moved very slowly west-southwest during last 12 hours and now lies at around Latitude 23.7 N & Longitude 69.5 E at about 270km east/southeast of Karachi”.

Sindh CM visits coastal belt areas

The alert added that the system is likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm (CS) by Friday and move initially in west/southwest direction.

“Under its influence, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy-very heavy to isolated extremely heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, T.M Khan, T.A Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu & Shaheed Benazirabad districts & Karachi division till 31 August with occasional gaps.”

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh government has completed its preparations to deal with any emergency situation, and the public is urged to cooperate with authorities in the event of any sudden developments.

In view of the monsoon rains, the Sindh government has appointed in-charges in 30 districts across the province, he added.

He further said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all ministers, advisers, special assistants, and divisional commissioners to remain alert and active.