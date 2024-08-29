AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Sindh CM visits coastal belt areas

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there was a prediction of heavy rainfall in the coastal belt of the province and Jati (Thatta) has received 52 mm of rain during the last three hours, that was why has he has embarked on an extensive visit to control the situation.

This he said while talking to media at different spots of Sujawal and Badin. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Mukesh Chawla. Provincial ministers Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Mohammad Ali Malkani and MPA Shah Hussain Shah received the CM in their respective areas.

The CM said that the coastal belt of the province was expected to receive more rains. He added that the Khirthar mountainous Range has been receiving rainfall which has ultimately increased the water level in Manchhar Lake.

The chief minister told media that he has activated Irrigation department for moving necessary machinery to strengthen embankments of MNV drains and FP Bund.

To a question, the CM said that the storm water drains have their maximum capacity but when the water would exceed capacity they would over flow and inundate the nearby areas. “We have been cleaning nullas, outfall drains and hopefully everything we remain under control,” he said and added in case of any loss or damages, the affected people would be helped out.

BADIN: The CM visited the Karo Gunro Outfall Drain System at RD-128 where Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefed him by about the System.

The Karo Gunro Outfall System is a significant drainage project, primarily designed to manage and dispose of excess water from agricultural lands, particularly of Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin and Sujawal Districts.

The CM said that the system aimed to prevent waterlogging and salinity, which were major issues in the region due to the high water table and poor drainage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Rainfall

Comments

200 characters

Sindh CM visits coastal belt areas

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories