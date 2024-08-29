Sindh CM visits coastal belt areas

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there was a prediction of heavy rainfall in the coastal belt of the province and Jati (Thatta) has received 52 mm of rain during the last three hours, that was why has he has embarked on an extensive visit to control the situation.

This he said while talking to media at different spots of Sujawal and Badin. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Mukesh Chawla. Provincial ministers Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Mohammad Ali Malkani and MPA Shah Hussain Shah received the CM in their respective areas.

The CM said that the coastal belt of the province was expected to receive more rains. He added that the Khirthar mountainous Range has been receiving rainfall which has ultimately increased the water level in Manchhar Lake.

The chief minister told media that he has activated Irrigation department for moving necessary machinery to strengthen embankments of MNV drains and FP Bund.

To a question, the CM said that the storm water drains have their maximum capacity but when the water would exceed capacity they would over flow and inundate the nearby areas. “We have been cleaning nullas, outfall drains and hopefully everything we remain under control,” he said and added in case of any loss or damages, the affected people would be helped out.

BADIN: The CM visited the Karo Gunro Outfall Drain System at RD-128 where Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khero briefed him by about the System.

The Karo Gunro Outfall System is a significant drainage project, primarily designed to manage and dispose of excess water from agricultural lands, particularly of Tando Mohammad Khan, Badin and Sujawal Districts.

The CM said that the system aimed to prevent waterlogging and salinity, which were major issues in the region due to the high water table and poor drainage.

