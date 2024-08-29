AGL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 150.40 Increased By ▲ 11.65 (8.4%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.71%)
DFML 52.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.39%)
DGKC 79.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 22.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.57%)
HUBC 153.21 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
HUMNL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
NBP 54.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.64%)
OGDC 132.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.13%)
PAEL 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
PPL 112.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.19%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
PTC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
SEARL 57.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TPLP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.53%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,321 Increased By 18.2 (0.22%)
BR30 26,666 Increased By 134.1 (0.51%)
KSE100 78,211 Increased By 217.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 24,862 Increased By 99.7 (0.4%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan firms against dollar; eyes on US inflation and China PMI

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 11:02am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan firmed against the dollar on Thursday, after weakening for the prior three sessions, as traders await key data on U.S. inflation and Chinese manufacturing activity.

The yuan has been trading in tight ranges so far this week, as the market’s focus was mostly on dollar moves and the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cut pace.

Traders are awaiting the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation measure - the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index - later on Friday to better gauge its policy path.

Investors are also keen to see progress on China’s economic recovery to be revealed in the country’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) due on Saturday.

UBS on Wednesday cut its 2024 economic growth forecast for China to 4.6% from 4.9%, as it expects weaker property activity to have bigger drag on the overall economy than previously assumed.

The yuan is up 1.3% against the dollar this month and has almost recouped its losses since the start of the year, helped by a weakening dollar.

China’s yuan hovers near 3-week high

The dollar index steadied in Asia trade on Thursday, from its fall to a 13-month low of 100.51 on Tuesday.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band at 7.1299 per dollar, only 2 pips weaker than a Reuters’ estimate.

“With the USD in consolidation mode, there is little need for PBOC to lean more strongly either way,” Maybank analysts said in a note.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1293 per dollar and was trading 34 pips firmer than the previous late session close at 7.1256 as of 0302 GMT.

Market participants said exporters’ hedging strategies was driving positive sentiment for the offshore yuan.

“The bullish CNH (offshore yuan) narrative is gaining steam, fuelled by the possibility that an increase in hedge ratios by Chinese exporters could drive CNH strength vs the USD,” said traders at Citi.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.128 yuan per dollar, up about 0.07% in Asian trade.

The dollar index, which measures it against six currencies, was 0.030% lower at 100.98.

Yuan Chinese yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

Yuan firms against dollar; eyes on US inflation and China PMI

Fix issues or risk China co-operation, RSEZDOC warns govt

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KPK, Islamabad

Pension expense: NBP suffers massive Rs9bn loss in Apr-June 2024

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Read more stories