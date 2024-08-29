AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-29

Red Sea insurance nearly doubles

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2024 07:37am

LONDON/ADEN: The cost of insurance for ships sailing through the Red Sea has nearly doubled after Yemen’s Houthis attacked a tanker that appears to be leaking oil, with environmental fears growing for trade route, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Iran-aligned Houthi militants first launched aerial drone and missile strikes on the waterway in November in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In over 70 attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

In the latest escalation, the Greek-flagged Sounion tanker was attacked last week by multiple projectiles and appears to be leaking oil, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

A third party had tried to send two tugs to help salvage the Sounion, but the Houthis threatened to attack them, the Pentagon added.

Insurance industry sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday additional war risk premiums, paid when vessels sail through the Red Sea, were quoted up to 0.75% of the vessel from 0.4% before the attack, although they were higher at 1% in February according to industry assessements of levels of risk.

The latest upsurge in cost can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars for a voyage through region, although rates for Chinese-owned vessels have been up to 50% lower since February due to less risk of being targets, sources added.

One industry source said some underwriters were currently not providing cover through the region because of the potential risk of the tanker sinking.

An official with the European Union’s Aspides naval mission cited a letter sent on Aug. 28 to maritime rescue coordination centres, saying it was assessing the “feasibility of protective measures” such as towing the Sounion. “This situation poses a serious and imminent threat of regional pollution, with coastal states at the highest risk,” the letter said.

Houthis Red Sea ships Red Sea tensions ships insurance

Comments

200 characters

Red Sea insurance nearly doubles

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories