AGL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.92%)
AIRLINK 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.17%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DCL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
DFML 50.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.75%)
DGKC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
FCCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.98%)
FFL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
HUBC 152.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.55%)
KOSM 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.25%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
NBP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.42%)
OGDC 132.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.44%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.45%)
PPL 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PTC 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.87%)
TELE 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TREET 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
TRG 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 8,303 Decreased By -19.5 (-0.23%)
BR30 26,532 Decreased By -29 (-0.11%)
KSE100 77,993 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,762 Decreased By -0.7 (-0%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-29

Ministry approached to halt gas sale at Badin

Wasim Iqbal Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Ministry has been approached for immediate action to halt the unlawful sale of approximately 1.3 billion cubic feet (BCF) of gas worth $1.3 million from the Badin South Block in Sindh as per the findings of the ministry’s own inquiry committee.

In a letter addressed to Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, it was alleged that the gas was being sold in cash, resulting in significant losses to the national exchequer.

The government missed out on approximately $6.9 million in royalty and windfall levy revenue, as well as $4.6 million in income tax and $2.6 million in sales tax.

Frontier Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Jura Energy Corporation, accused Petroleum Exploration (Pvt) Limited (PEL) of illegally selling gas from the Badin IV South Block to Shahzad Processing Solutions (Pvt) Ltd, an affiliate of PEL.

This sale was neither authorised by the federal government nor approved by the non-operated joint venture partners.

Despite the formation of two inquiry committees to investigate the matter, PEL managed to obtain a stay order against the committee’s findings. Frontier Holdings urged the Minister for Petroleum to intervene and stop the illegal gas sale, while also urging the ministry to pursue the court case vigorously in the Islamabad High Court. The company noted that PEL had been selling the gas for over 30 months.

Furthermore, PEL’s outstanding royalty and other government obligations exceed Rs4.5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

GAS Petroleum Ministry Musadik Malik Gas Sale Badin South Block Illegal gas sale PEL Petroleum Exploration Pvt Ltd

Comments

200 characters

Ministry approached to halt gas sale at Badin

Analysts explain significance of upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

PM expresses satisfaction over Moody’s move

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

CJP seeks nomination of additional judges

Read more stories