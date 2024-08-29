Kabul urged to address concerns about cross-border terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani (retired) has once again called on Afghan interim government to address Pakistan’s concerns with regard to the cross-border terrorism.

He was speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) at a book launching ceremony, organised by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA).

The book, “The Return of the Taliban: International and Regional Perspectives,” edited by Director Amina Khan, includes individual chapters form scholars, experts and practitioners from Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, Central Asian Republics, Gulf States, Japan, Europe, US and Afghanistan.

Besides, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, the event was also addressed by Zahid Hussain, journalist and analyst; Ambassador Omar Samad, Non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Centre, Washington; Rangina Hamidi, Former Minister of Education, Afghanistan, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retd), Director General, ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG, ISSI; and Amina Khan, Director CAMEA.

Durrani, in his address, appreciated ISSI for the launch of the book, saying that individual contributions of scholars on Afghanistan and the region offer a better insight into the governance aspects of the country since the takeover by the Afghan Interim Government in 2021.

On terrorism, he said that valuable insights by the authors should help policymakers and security community to take a serious note and tailor their responses.

Talking about the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship, he said that the two countries are bound in a symbiotic relationship and have suffered together in the last four decades. “It is important for Afghanistan to address the issues relating to cross border terrorism,” he said.

He added that given the neglect that Afghanistan faces, the book is a breath of fresh air for scholars searching for intellectual inputs about Afghanistan.

Sohail Mahmood, while expressing his views, stated that the volume comes out at an important time, just as the Taliban rule marks completion of three years. He further said that August 2021 indeed marked another crucial turning point in the history of Afghanistan, as the Taliban regained power.

He said that the concomitant completion of withdrawal of US forces further enhanced the salience of that moment. “Ever since, the international community’s attention has been focused on questions relating to governance, security, and human rights issues as well as regional and international diplomacy,” he said.

Rangina Hamidi, while expressing her views, appreciated the diverse perspectives in the book and stated that the Taliban movement is not strictly a Pashtun movement, although the movement mainly comprises of Pashtuns.

She further said that the Pashtun people have suffered on both sides of the border. She emphasised the importance of education for both boys and girls and lamented the restrictions on girl’s education and women’s rights. She added that while the Taliban have not changed, the international community must promote engagement as there was no alternative and no military solution.

Ambassador Omar Samad, in his remarks, said that Afghanistan is also a multi-ethnic society, a geo-strategic linchpin, a resilient and unconquerable land, a proxy battlefield, and as a crossroad for trade and movement of people and ideas over the centuries. He added that it is incumbent on the Afghan interim government leadership to seek stability and prosperity.

Amina Khan, while introducing the book said that CAMEA’s 4th edited book comes out at a very important juncture in Afghanistan’s history, as the Taliban rule completes three years in power as the de facto, though not de jure, political authority in Afghanistan.

