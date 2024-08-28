Ten Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in West Bank: Red Crescent

NABLUS: Ten Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said Ahmed Jibril.

Palestinian health ministry says Israeli forces killed man in West Bank

The Israeli army said it was carrying out an “operation to thwart terrorism” in the northern occupied West Bank.