AGL 32.79 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.31%)
AIRLINK 140.81 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.67%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
DFML 52.17 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (6.14%)
DGKC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
FCCL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.67%)
FFBL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.87%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.42%)
HUBC 152.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
KOSM 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.93%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
NBP 53.47 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
PPL 112.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
PTC 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.74%)
SEARL 58.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TPLP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 53.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.59%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.28%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 8,331 Increased By 7.9 (0.09%)
BR30 26,644 Increased By 82.7 (0.31%)
KSE100 78,176 Increased By 91.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 24,814 Increased By 50.6 (0.2%)
India 10-year bond yield holds at 6.85% as traders wait for data

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2024 10:28am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields moved sideways early on Wednesday as traders bided their time before a slate of economic data from the United States and at home to set the tone, with the benchmark bond yield holding at 6.85%.

The 10-year yield was at 6.8569% as of 10:00 a.m. IST compared with its previous close of 6.8619%.

“There is absolutely no trigger for the bond market for the last couple of days and hence, volumes have also gone down,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

“We expect some action only on Friday,” the trader said. US growth data is due on Thursday, followed by personal consumption expenditure data on Friday, which is seen a close gauge to measure inflation.

Indian growth data is also due after market hours on Friday and a Reuters poll expects growth likely moderated and grew at its slowest pace in a year in April-June due to lower government spending amid a national election that concluded in June.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

In the April-June quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have grown an annual 6.9%, down from 7.8% in the preceding quarter.

Longer-dated US yields inched up on Tuesday as investors assessed the possibilities of about how deep the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts would be next month.

The 10-year US yield was around 3.83% in Asia hours, little changed from its overnight close.

While a 25 basis points cut in September is certain, the odds of a 50 bps rose to 35% after easing below 30% on Tuesday. For the year, the market is expecting rate cuts of just above 100 bps, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Focus would also remain on debt supply as New Delhi will sell bonds worth 300 billion rupees ($3.57 billion) on Friday, which includes benchmark bond worth 200 billion rupees.

Indian government bond

