AGL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.19%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
DCL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
DFML 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
DGKC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.34%)
FCCL 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 43.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.42%)
HUBC 151.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.95%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.14%)
MLCF 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
NBP 53.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3%)
OGDC 133.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
PAEL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 58.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.81%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TREET 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 52.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 29.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.7%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,333 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,652 Increased By 91.5 (0.34%)
KSE100 78,164 Increased By 79.4 (0.1%)
KSE30 24,779 Increased By 15.8 (0.06%)
Aug 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

JI urges trade bodies to support strike

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

KARACHI: Trade associations on Tuesday reaffirmed their support for today’s shutter-down strike against the IPPs’ capacity charges, higher taxation, fuel oil and power tariffs and historic inflation.

Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the trade associations to support its strike for Wednesday, August 28 to pressure the ruling coalition into scraping the IPPs’ contracts of capacity charges and lowering power rates, as well.

JI Karachi Chief, Munem Zafar has directed its city’s leadership to intensify their efforts for the success of strike with taking support from all segments of the society. “The August 28 strike will change the political landscape of the country,” he asserted, saying that the strike will be decisive to force the ruling elite to withdraw excessive taxation.

“Gold market will remain closed because of the traders strike on Wednesday,” spokesman for All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, Abdullah Razaq said, informing that gold bullion rates will not be released on the strike day.

“The strike on August 28 will be successful nationwide,” Chairman of the Karachi Confectionery Association, Javed Abdullah said, asserting that the traders unity will fail the government’s plans across the country.

Mehboob Azam, the Central General Secretary of the All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders slammed those politicians opposing the traders strike for their “vested interest”. He says that the ruling elites are scared of the traders’ unity.

“The government will have to rein in the IPPs and withdraw the so-called oppressive business-friendly schemes,” he said that there is no force, which could now stop the traders’ movement in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Strike JI

Comments

200 characters

JI urges trade bodies to support strike

Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Traders stick to guns, go on strike as planned

Ministry to clamp down on sugar mills behind price surge

Discos, KE domains: Nepra sets up panel to probe Jan-Jun overbilling

FBR to introduce market-level review mechanism

Cabinet approves Rs20 billion for Azm-e-Istehkam

Senate body calls for forensic audit of IPPs

Payment of redemption fine: FBR to allow maximum 50pc depreciation for release of containers

Govt to support bill seeking increase in number of SC judges?

Transfer CPPs to the national grid, suggests PD

Read more stories