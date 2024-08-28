AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.44%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Bilal Zulfiqar appointed LWMC chairman

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar as the new chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Tuesday.

The appointment was confirmed by a notification issued by the Secretary Local Government, following the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar, who previously served on the LWMC board for over a year, played a key role in promoting effective cleaning initiatives in line with the Punjab government’s vision of “Suthra Punjab.”

He facilitated important meetings with stakeholders and institutions to ensure a clean environment for citizens.

On receiving the formal notification, Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar pledged to implement measures to combat pollution in Lahore and to address the waste volume at dumping sites in the coming years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

