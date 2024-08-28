DGTO upholds validity, legality of LCCI president’s membership

LAHORE: The Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) has dismissed an appeal filed against the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, deeming it to be baseless and motivated by malice.

The DGTO upheld the validity and legality of Kashif Anwar’s membership much to the satisfaction of the business community which hailed the decision as a victory for truth and justice.

The business community has expressed relief and satisfaction over the decision in favour of LCCI President Kashif Anwar. They strongly condemned the attempts by certain elements to tarnish the reputation of the LCCI and its president and called for legal action against those responsible.

The appellant had requested the DGTO to remove Kashif Anwar’s name from the voters’ list claiming he was ineligible. However, after hearing arguments from LCCI’s legal advisor and reviewing all relevant facts, the DGTO dismissed the appeal.

The decision confirmed that Kashif Anwar is a legitimate partner in his firm and a legal voter at the LCCI. According to records from the Federal Board of Revenue, the company of LCCI’s President is an active taxpayer with all necessary legal documents validating its status. Kashif Anwar’s right to vote in all LCCI matters is thus fully affirmed by FBR records.

The LCCI’s legal advisor highlighted that the appellant repeatedly altered their statements before the Secretary General, Election Commission and DGTO, frequently changing their objections and presenting unfounded arguments. The advisor described the appellant’s actions as a deliberate and malicious attempt to defame both the LCCI and its President, calling the appeal a fabrication and urging the DGTO to dismiss it immediately.

During the hearing, the legal advisor also pointed out the illegal and suspicious methods used by the appellant to obtain tax information about his client and other individuals, violating their right to privacy and accessing privileged records. Following the arguments from both sides, the DGTO ruled in favour of LCCI President Kashif Anwar, affirming his membership and voting rights under the Trade Organizations Act 2013.

It is noteworthy that the individuals behind this appeal have a controversial history with numerous allegations of corruption and FIRs filed against them. Reliable sources have also indicated that a case of dishonoured checks was registered against them at the Iqbal Town Police Station.

These individuals, who questioned the membership of the LCCI President, had their own memberships terminated due to failure to renew them in time, resulting in the loss of their voting rights under the DGTO’s orders.

In an unprecedented move in the 100-year history of the LCCI, these individuals secretly recorded video footage of an LCCI Executive Committee meeting and made it public in violation of the chamber’s rules and ethical standards. They have repeatedly disrespected the chamber’s board meetings and have flagrantly disregarded the code of conduct, undermining the sanctity and dignity of this esteemed institution.

