AGL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.44%)
AIRLINK 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
DFML 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.32%)
DGKC 80.87 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.67%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
FFL 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
HUBC 151.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.28%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
KOSM 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.96%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
NBP 53.35 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.09%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PTC 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.87%)
SEARL 58.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TOMCL 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
TPLP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,329 Increased By 6.6 (0.08%)
BR30 26,661 Increased By 100.4 (0.38%)
KSE100 78,171 Increased By 86.5 (0.11%)
KSE30 24,781 Increased By 17.6 (0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-28

Deputy Speaker NA adjourns session till Friday

Recorder Report Published 28 Aug, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: The deputy speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Tuesday adjourned the house till Friday after quorum was pointed out by an opposition member.

The session was to resume at 11:30am but most lawmakers including the ministers did not enter the hall even an hour later.

He expressed his disappointment over the lack of interest in the business of the house on the part of members and had to adjourn the session till Friday at 10:30am.

As the deputy speaker gave floor to Naveed Qamar for raising the Calling Attention notice, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) pointed out the quorum.

The deputy speaker ordered to make counting, but the house was not in order.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that he had nothing to say about the absence of the minister, as they were supposed to be present in the house.

“The Prime Minister had directed them to ensure their presence and due to NA session he had cancelled the cabinet meeting which was supposed to be held in the morning,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NA session PTI NA deputy speaker Azam Nazeer Tarar Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah

