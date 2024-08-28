Deputy Speaker NA adjourns session till Friday

ISLAMABAD: The deputy speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah on Tuesday adjourned the house till Friday after quorum was pointed out by an opposition member.

The session was to resume at 11:30am but most lawmakers including the ministers did not enter the hall even an hour later.

He expressed his disappointment over the lack of interest in the business of the house on the part of members and had to adjourn the session till Friday at 10:30am.

As the deputy speaker gave floor to Naveed Qamar for raising the Calling Attention notice, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) pointed out the quorum.

The deputy speaker ordered to make counting, but the house was not in order.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order, the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that he had nothing to say about the absence of the minister, as they were supposed to be present in the house.

“The Prime Minister had directed them to ensure their presence and due to NA session he had cancelled the cabinet meeting which was supposed to be held in the morning,” he added.

