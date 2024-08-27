LESCO Safety Directorate identifies safety violations

LAHORE: The Safety Directorate of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has inspected 51 sites in the past month, identifying safety regulation violations at three sites.

During this period, 28 safety committee meetings were held, and 25 safety seminars were organized to educate employees on modern safety procedures.

Director Fawad Khalid said the department is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of LESCO employees, particularly line staff.

In the past month, it may be noted, 22 badges were issued after providing safety training to 198 employees. The LESCO Safety Directorate also conducted 35 safety audits. These efforts demonstrate LESCO's commitment to prioritizing employee safety and preventing accidents.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hyder has launched a tree-planting initiative under the "Green Pakistan" project, aiming to plant trees on 5-kanal land. According to details, Engineer Shahid Hyder has planned to plant trees on 5-kanal land at the Khadya Grid Station, in addition to planting 1,000 trees in the Thar region.

Addressing the functional heads meeting at LESCO headquarters, Engineer Shahid Hyder said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change, which has already started showing its devastating effects. He emphasized that tree-planting is the only solution to combat climate change. He urged all LESCO officers and employees to actively participate in the tree-planting campaign and plant as many trees as possible near their homes.

