Stronger policy steps sought to integrate rehabilitation services

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar while emphasising the importance of integrating rehabilitation services across all levels of the healthcare system have called for stronger policy measures to ensure these services are accessible and equitable.

Speaking at a two-day policy roundtable organised by Handicap International Pakistan under the Learning, Acting and Building for Rehabilitation in Health Systems (ReLAB-HS) project, they stressed on scaling and sustaining rehabilitation services within Pakistan’s healthcare system.

The event brought together the key stakeholders from the government, non-governmental organisations, World Health Organization (WHO) and the broader health and rehabilitation sector, to discuss strategic approaches for sustainable integration of rehabilitation into the national healthcare framework.

Bilal Azhar Kayani, Member of the National Assembly and Convener of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while speaking on the occasion reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare services across the nation. He stated, “The government is prioritising health and will do its utmost to provide comprehensive health facilities to the people of Pakistan.”

Dr Rashid Bajwa, the CEO of the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), was among the keynote speakers. He emphasised the critical importance of post-referral care for individuals requiring rehabilitation and highlighted the necessity of collaboration to train caregivers and community-based organisations (CBOs), to ensure that patients receive continuous and effective care following their initial referrals and post discharge.

Echoing the theme of collective actions and efforts, Dr Abdul Ghaffar senior advisor of ReLAB-HS and a faculty at Johns Hopkins University noted, “Together, we can work towards achieving better health outcomes by making efficient use of resources and ensuring that quality care is accessible even within a constrained budget.”

While highlighting the efforts of the federal and provincial government, Dr Malik Muhammad Safi, former Federal Director General of Health, mentioned that the government is working on National Health Vision 2030, and rehabilitation has been incorporated into this policy.

While delivering the concluding remarks at the roundtable, the Health Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr Azhar Mahmood Kayani, emphasised the importance of integrating rehabilitation services across all levels of the healthcare system and called for stronger policy measures to ensure these services are accessible and equitable.

Dr Zia Dawar, the global coordinator of ReLAB-HS, provided an overview of the ongoing efforts by ReLAB-HS to integrate rehabilitation into the health system. He detailed the project’s partnerships with health departments and the training of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) to identify and refer individuals in need of rehabilitation services directly from the community level.

The policy roundtable served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, the sharing of best practices, and the fostering of collaborations essential for the sustainable integration of rehabilitation services into the national health system. ReLAB-HS Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to working with all stakeholders to enhance rehabilitation services and ensure that no one is left behind. The key recommendations from the policy roundtable will be presented to relevant stakeholders and forums for adaptation and implementation.

