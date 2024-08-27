Aug 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PM condemns terrorist attack in Kalat

Published 27 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Kalat killing police and Levies personnel and reiterated the country’s undeterred resolve to wipe out terrorism.

The prime minister expressed grief over the martyrdom of the security personnel and prayed for the martyred as well as the recovery of the injured, according to a PM Office statement. The PM also prayed for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss and directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

