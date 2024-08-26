Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran doesn’t seek to raise regional tensions, foreign minister tells Italian counterpart

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 12:06pm

DUBAI: Iran does not seek to increase Middle East tensions, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, adding that its response to the killing of the Hamas chief in Tehran would be “definite and calculated”.

Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, which Araqchi was quoted by Iran’s state media as saying was “an unforgivable violation of Iran’s security and sovereignty”.

Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh’s death in the Iranian capital.

“Iran does not seek to increase tensions. However it is not afraid of it,” Araqchi told his Italian counterpart on the phone, according to a statement about the phone call published on Monday by Iran’s foreign ministry. Araqchi said that Iran’s response would be “definite, calculated and accurate”, according to the statement.

