Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2024 GDP growth at 6.1%, warns on bad loans

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2024 10:51am

HANOI: The World Bank on Monday forecast Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for this year at 6.1%, but warned that banks’ asset quality remained a concern.

The Southeast Asian country, a regional industrial hub, is targeting 6.5% GDP growth this year on expected external recovery and increased public investment, accelerating from last year’s expansion of 5.05%.

“With continued export growth and signs of a real estate recovery, domestic demand is set to firm up in the second half of 2024 as investor and consumer sentiment improves,” the World Bank said in a report.

However, asset quality has become a significant banking sector concern amid increasing non-performing loans (NPLs) and loan-loss coverage, the World Bank said, as NPLs have grown significantly from 1.9% in 2022 to 4.6% of total loans in 2023.

Cut in WHT lines, implementation of track and trace system: DLIs lagging behind targets, says World Bank

It said total problem loans could be as high as 7.9% if restructured loans and Vietnam Asset Management Company debts are included.

The World Bank also forecast Vietnam’s headline inflation rate at 4.5% this year, compared with inflation of 3.2% last year, as higher food prices are expected to persist.

World Bank

Comments

200 characters

World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2024 GDP growth at 6.1%, warns on bad loans

Mobile phone services suspended in Karachi today on account of Chehlum

FBR finalises August collection strategy

23 bus passengers killed in Balochistan’s Musakhel

Govt decides to bring in 50pc govt imports thru Gwadar port

PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Power sharing formula in Punjab: PML(N)- PPP body reaches agreement

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

PakPWD closure: PM reviews legal aspects, final stages

President endorses FTO’s order against fake sales tax invoices

Fuel price adjustment row: SECL has refused to pay dues to SNGPL?

Read more stories