Heavy rains likely in Punjab

LAHORE: Monsoon rains are forecast in Punjab from today till August 29. Heavy monsoon rains will enter Punjab this evening. Administrations of big cities remain on high alert in view of urban flooding. There is a fear of urban flooding in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions. Due to heavy rains, there is a fear of flood lanes in the mountains. An alert has been issued to the administration across the province regarding the weather situation.

In view of the orders of Chief Minister Punjab, the concerned departments should be on alert. Administration should take special measures in view of possible monsoon rains on the occasion of Chehlam. The situation is being monitored 24 hours a day in the PDMA control room. The public is requested to follow precautionary measures. Stay in safe places to protect old buildings from poles and lightning. Citizens should avoid travel in case of bad weather.

