CM directs formation of PHA in every district

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, cleanliness of all cities, villages and every street and muhallah will be ensured.

The CM said the people should see a clear difference in the improvement of cleanliness and other affairs. A principle decision has been made to establish PHA in every district across Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while presiding over a meeting to review administrative measures directed to make green belts surrounding the roads along with taking their continuous care.

The CM directed the administration to further increase its focus on the beautification of cities. The Chief Minister directed to make maximum plantation along with making functional street lights in all cities of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan apprised about Artificial Intelligence software so as to review implementation on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Special Assistant Rashid Nasruallah, Chief Secretary Zahid Athkar Zaman, Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, IG Police, Commissioner, RPO and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

