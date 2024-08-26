Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Katcha area: CM praises police on successful operation

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Well done DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and his team, said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while appreciating police on a successful operation in Katcha to safely recover kidnapped soldier Ahmed Nawaz.

She expressed her best wishes for constable Ahmad Nawaz and his family, and said, ”We thank Allah Almighty for his safe recovery.” She showed her determination and said, ”Wiping out robbers is the foremost duty of the government.”

Two days earlier, Katcha area bandits had kidnapped and taken with them Sepoy Ahmed Nawaz from Machhka. Madam Chief Minister directed the Police authorities to recover him safely from the clutches of bandits at the earliest during her visit to Rahim Yar Khan yesterday.

