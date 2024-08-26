Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Korangi Causeway Bridge to be opened on Jan 1: Sindh minister

Recorder Report Published August 26, 2024 Updated August 26, 2024 08:09am

KARACHI Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the bridge being constructed on Korangi Causeway in Karachi will be opened for vehicular traffic on January 1, 2025.

Inspecting reconstruction of the Korangi Causeway, one of the mega uplift projects in Karachi, he mentioned that work on this project was in progress day and night.

He said the reconstruction work would be completed by the start of next year and it would be a big gift of the Sindh government to the people of Karachi.

Ghani said that the Sindh government had been spending billions of rupees to complete mega uplift works all over Sindh including Karachi in pursuance of the vision for development of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He mentioned that the construction of the new bridge on Korangi Causeway would improve commuting facilities for the people of Korangi, Landhi, and Malir.

He recalled that the flow of vehicular traffic in the past monsoon seasons had been affected due to inundation caused by to overflow of rainwater from the Malir River.

He said the Sindh government had ordered the construction of this bridge on an emergency basis to ensure an unhindered flow of traffic on the Korangi Causeway.

The Minister said the Sindh government had been constructing development projects in all parts of Sindh without any discrimination to serve the people in the best possible manner.

Later, the Minister along with the Chairman of Korangi Town, Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, planted a coconut tree sapling as part of the ongoing “Clean and Green Korangi” drive. Member of Sindh Assembly, Farooq Awan, PPP District Korangi President Jani Memon, Sheeraz Waheed, Ahmed Raza, and others were present.

Saeed Ghani Sindh Karachi uplift projects Sindh Minister for Local Government Sindh’s uplift projects Korangi Causeway Bridge

