AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-25

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

Muhammad Saleem Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the country has now been put on economic growth trajectory and positive results are yieldingly in different sectors.

Talking to media after inaugurating the Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, Dar said the government is determined to bring ease in the lives of the people through pragmatic approach.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steer country out of economic crisis with reforms and prudent policies.

PM reconstitutes CCI: Dar included, Aurangzeb excluded

Due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prudent policies the economy is strengthening and inflation has brought down to 11-percent.

He said the country’s solidarity and security institutions are red line and the law would take it’s due course when this red line is crossed.

To a query, Dar said that eradication of terrorism is a must for the country’s solidarity.

Answering another question, he said, “Everybody knows what happened with the country in 2018. Pakistan would have become the world 24th economy, if destabilisation was not made in 2017.”

Regarding meeting of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said there exists no such issue which cannot be resolved with the PPP.

About the cancellation of the PTI’s public meeting, he said Chief Commissioner Islamabad was authorised to issue permission, however, such activity must be arranged on that day which cause no hardships to the people.

He also said the Punjab government had taken initiative by giving Rs 14 per unit relief to electricity consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Economic growth Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Comments

200 characters

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

Solar PV panels unit: Chinese firm seeks duty-free import of machinery

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories