Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the country has now been put on economic growth trajectory and positive results are yieldingly in different sectors.

Talking to media after inaugurating the Urs celebrations of great saint Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh, Dar said the government is determined to bring ease in the lives of the people through pragmatic approach.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to steer country out of economic crisis with reforms and prudent policies.

Due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s prudent policies the economy is strengthening and inflation has brought down to 11-percent.

He said the country’s solidarity and security institutions are red line and the law would take it’s due course when this red line is crossed.

To a query, Dar said that eradication of terrorism is a must for the country’s solidarity.

Answering another question, he said, “Everybody knows what happened with the country in 2018. Pakistan would have become the world 24th economy, if destabilisation was not made in 2017.”

Regarding meeting of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the PM Shehbaz Sharif, he said there exists no such issue which cannot be resolved with the PPP.

About the cancellation of the PTI’s public meeting, he said Chief Commissioner Islamabad was authorised to issue permission, however, such activity must be arranged on that day which cause no hardships to the people.

He also said the Punjab government had taken initiative by giving Rs 14 per unit relief to electricity consumers.

