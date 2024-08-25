AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Security steps set for Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum, Data Ganj Baksh’s Urs

Safdar Rasheed Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: For the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of the great Sufi saint Hazrat Data Ali Hajweri (RA), Punjab Police have completed their security arrangements for mourning processions, majalis, and Urs celebrations of Sufi Saint Hazrat Data Ali Hajweri (RA).

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security measures will be ensured for the gatherings, mourning processions, and Urs events throughout the province, including Lahore. On the occasion of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), 680 majalis and 382 mourning processions will take place across the province, with more than 30,000 police officers and officials will perform security duties.

He mentioned that special police, traffic police, and volunteers will also assist in the security arrangements. He emphasized the use of Safe City cameras, walkthrough gates, and metal detectors to enhance security measures. In Lahore, over 7,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of 44 gatherings and 5 processions.

IG Punjab has directed RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee the security arrangements for sensitive gatherings and processions. He also said that extensive measures would be taken to ensure the security of visitors coming from across the country for Hazrat Data Ali Hajweri’s Urs in Lahore. Continuous monitoring of Chehlum processions, gatherings, and Urs events will be ensured through special control rooms.

IG Punjab instructed that snipers be stationed on rooftops along procession routes and that female officers be deployed for the search and security of female mourners. He further directed officers to ensure effective coordination with peace committees, community leaders, and civil society, and to provide security personnel with detailed briefings on the sensitivity of their duties to ensure they perform their tasks with utmost diligence and responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

