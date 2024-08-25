Crackdown intensified against overpricing

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Saturday intensified its crackdown on overpricing, leading to hefty fines and the arrest of two individuals.

Under the direction of District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners conducted surprise field visits. During inspections across 1730 locations, eight cases were registered and fines totaling Rs1.1 million were imposed for 187 violations.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf conducted price inspections at various tandoors and shops, imposing a fine of 25,000 rupees for price violations. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima sealed one tandoor during price inspections in Tajpura and Harbanspura.

Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar inspected several shops and tandoors in the Band Road Saggian area, issuing warnings and fines to multiple owners. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir conducted price inspections at Raiwind Mandi and Rehri Bazaar Bhutta Chowk, and fined two shopkeepers on the spot following consumer complaints.