AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-25

Crackdown intensified against overpricing

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Saturday intensified its crackdown on overpricing, leading to hefty fines and the arrest of two individuals.

Under the direction of District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners conducted surprise field visits. During inspections across 1730 locations, eight cases were registered and fines totaling Rs1.1 million were imposed for 187 violations.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf conducted price inspections at various tandoors and shops, imposing a fine of 25,000 rupees for price violations. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Anam Fatima sealed one tandoor during price inspections in Tajpura and Harbanspura.

Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar inspected several shops and tandoors in the Band Road Saggian area, issuing warnings and fines to multiple owners. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir conducted price inspections at Raiwind Mandi and Rehri Bazaar Bhutta Chowk, and fined two shopkeepers on the spot following consumer complaints.

