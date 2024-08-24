Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

Read here for details.

Govt mulls closing utility stores nationwide, says Aon Abbas

Read here for details.

PM Shehbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

Read here for details.

Finance minister holds meeting with Pegasus Airlines chairman, Lucky Cement CEO

Read here for details.

Chehlum: public, private schools to remain closed on August 26 in Sindh

Read here for details.

APTMA urges govt to end ‘regressive taxation policies’

Read here for details.

Police say main culprit behind Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area attack killed

Read here for details.

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Read here for details.