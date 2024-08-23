AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,363 Increased By 2.9 (0.03%)
BR30 26,302 Decreased By -98.2 (-0.37%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Finance minister holds meeting with Pegasus Airlines chairman, Lucky Cement CEO

BR Web Desk Published 23 Aug, 2024 05:00pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday met Mehmat T. Nane, Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited to discuss the aviation sector of Pakistan.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division on Friday, during the meeting, Mehmat presented an overview of the Turkish aviation strategy, highlighting key aspects that could benefit Pakistan’s aviation sector.

“He elaborated on how Pakistan could leverage Turkiye’s experience and expertise to advance its own aviation industry,” read the statement.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the success of Turkish aviation industry and added that collaboration in the aviation sector with Turkiye was an important part of the bilateral relations, noting that it aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to enhance Pakistan’s aviation industry.

During the meeting, the finance minister recalled a recent meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister, where both sides discussed various avenues for trade and business collaboration.

He noted that the meeting is part of the broader strategy to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkiye in multiple sectors, including aviation.

“The discussions today were deemed highly fruitful, marking a step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to boost its aviation capabilities and foster stronger economic ties with Turkiye,” he added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while presiding over a review meeting regarding reforms in the aviation sector, directed that the facilities for passengers, tourists and overseas Pakistanis should be further improved at the airports of Pakistan and more counters should be operated during international flights to save passengers from long waits.

He directed to complete this year’s safety audit of the aviation sector soon.

It is pertinent to mention that one of Lucky Group’s companies, the YB Holdings, is among the six companies/consortiums that have been pre-qualified in the process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation.

Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, and Pak Ethanol Consortium are also included in the list.

Finance Division Muhammad Aurangzeb aviation sector Lucky Cement Limited Muhammad Ali Tabba Pegasus Airlines Mehmat T. Nane pakistan aviation industry Turkish aviation industry

Comments

200 characters

Finance minister holds meeting with Pegasus Airlines chairman, Lucky Cement CEO

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

APTMA urges govt to end ‘regressive taxation policies’

Chehlum: public, private schools to remain closed on August 26 in Sindh

In rare move, UAE accepts Taliban government ambassador

Oil set to end week lower on demand concerns, easing supply view

Shadman misses hundred as Bangladesh reaches 199-4 in first Test

Kamala Harris caps convention with call to end Gaza war, fight tyranny

MoF, SBP inform Senate panel: Govt borrowed from IMF at 5.09pc interest rate in 2023

Aurangzeb holds virtual meeting with Group CEO of DIB

Read more stories