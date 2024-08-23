Finance minister holds meeting with Pegasus Airlines chairman, Lucky Cement CEO

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday met Mehmat T. Nane, Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited to discuss the aviation sector of Pakistan.

As per a statement released by the Finance Division on Friday, during the meeting, Mehmat presented an overview of the Turkish aviation strategy, highlighting key aspects that could benefit Pakistan’s aviation sector.

“He elaborated on how Pakistan could leverage Turkiye’s experience and expertise to advance its own aviation industry,” read the statement.

Senator Aurangzeb appreciated the success of Turkish aviation industry and added that collaboration in the aviation sector with Turkiye was an important part of the bilateral relations, noting that it aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to enhance Pakistan’s aviation industry.

During the meeting, the finance minister recalled a recent meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister, where both sides discussed various avenues for trade and business collaboration.

He noted that the meeting is part of the broader strategy to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkiye in multiple sectors, including aviation.

“The discussions today were deemed highly fruitful, marking a step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to boost its aviation capabilities and foster stronger economic ties with Turkiye,” he added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while presiding over a review meeting regarding reforms in the aviation sector, directed that the facilities for passengers, tourists and overseas Pakistanis should be further improved at the airports of Pakistan and more counters should be operated during international flights to save passengers from long waits.

He directed to complete this year’s safety audit of the aviation sector soon.

It is pertinent to mention that one of Lucky Group’s companies, the YB Holdings, is among the six companies/consortiums that have been pre-qualified in the process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatisation.

Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, and Pak Ethanol Consortium are also included in the list.