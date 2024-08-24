AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-24

SECP holds seminar on actuarial profession

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Commissioner Abdul Rehman Warriach Friday emphasised the importance of the actuarial profession and the need to develop actuarial and insurance expertise within Pakistan.

The SECP organised an awareness session in partnership with the Society of Actuaries (SOA), US, aimed at enhancing the knowledge of its employees.

The SOA, one of the largest global actuarial bodies, educates, develops, and regulates over 60,000 members worldwide. Actuarial professionals are pivotal in assessing, measuring, and mitigating financial risks and uncertainties, both short-term and long-term.

Warriach concluded the session by encouraging participants to consider actuarial skills as a promising career path and expressed his appreciation to the SOA representative and SECP’s Advisor Insurance, Falak Sher Haider Soomro for organizing such an insightful session.

Zain Ibrahim, the SOA’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, delivered an in-depth presentation to SECP officers.

He highlighted the diverse roles actuaries play across various sectors, including reinsurance, pensions and retirement planning, health and care, investments, banking, risk management, government and regulatory bodies, data science, climate risk, and sustainability.

He also detailed the pathways to SOA accreditation and the current technical certification programs available. The presentation was followed by an engaging Q&A session.

