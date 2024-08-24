PTI Lahore President remanded in 10-day police custody

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday remanded PTI-Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh in ten-day police custody for his alleged role in an attack on police personnel outside Zaman Park residence of former PTI chairman Imran Khan and directed to the police to produce him again on September 2.

Earlier, Racecourse police produced Imtiaz Sheikh, also MPA, before the court and sought his 30-day remand.

The investigating officer told the court that physical custody was required to recover a club the suspect allegedly used to attack the police team. He said a photogram metric test of the suspect also needed to be conducted.

The PTI leader’s counsel opposed the remand, saying the police remained silent for one year and even maintained before the Lahore High Court that the MPA was not required in any case. He said the police arrested the MPA the other day only to stop him from going to a party rally in Islamabad.

He asked the court to reject the remand request and discharge the MPA from the case.

