Pak-Qatar Group achieves latest ISMS certification

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Group’s IT Department, while demonstrating its commitment to rigorous standards in Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

This affirms that Pak-Qatar Group has implemented and maintains ISMS that complies with the latest international standards.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a globally recognised standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. This certification highlights Pak-Qatar Group’s dedication to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information across its operations.

The certification is based on a comprehensive audit of Pak-Qatar Group’s Information Security Management System, including adherence to the Statement of Applicability (SOA) version 4.0. This SOA encompasses a vigorous set of controls derived from the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 control set, tailored to the specific needs and risks identified by Pak-Qatar Group.

“We are delighted to receive ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, which reflects our commitment to protecting information assets and maintaining the highest standards of security,” said Shoaib Akhter, Chief Strategy Officer at Pak-Qatar Group. “This milestone is evidence of our dedication to our clients and stakeholders by ensuring that their information remains secure and protected.”

