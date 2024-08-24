AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Supplements Print 2024-08-24

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Mr M. Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

(On The Occasion of SAFA International Conference, 23rd-24th August, Karachi) I am delighted to witness Pakistan hosting the SAFA International Conference 2024, organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) in partnership with the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).

The conference theme, "Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-Edge Technologies," aligns perfectly with our vision for a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

In today's world, the incorporation of advanced technologies into financial practices is essential for achieving sustainable economic growth. The conference would be an opportunity for professionals to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that will enhance the resilience and advancement of our financial system.

I commend the initiatives taken by ICMA and SAFA in uniting the global accounting community to address these critical issues. I am hopeful that this conference will further solidify Pakistan's connections with the international community and highlight our dedication to economic stability and technological progress.

