AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Education needs top priority as 25m children still out of school: planning minister

Naveed Butt Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that 2.5 Crore children out of 7 Crore are out-of-school as there is a need of promotion of education and human resource development which is essential for steering the country in the right direction.

The minister said that the government would establish a state-of-the-art Teachers Training Centre in Islamabad within two years to improve education quality and produce manpower to cater contemporary needs.

He said that the Centre, in collaboration with provincial education departments, would be the best in South Asia, where students could get quality education focusing on improving their critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and team learning skills.

While addressing the event on launch of Report on District Education Performance Index 2020-23 and a news conference on Friday, the minister said that according to the report, “Pakistan’s national average score on the index is a modest 53 out of 100, placing the country in the “Low” performance category. Within the country, there are significant variations across provinces, with Punjab emerging as the top performer at 61/100. KP follows with 55/100, while Sindh and Balochistan trail with scores of 51.5/100 and 46/100, respectively. Notably, none of the provinces reached the “High” or “Very High” performance categories with both Punjab and KP falling into the “Medium” category.”

The minister said no single country has attained development and prosperity without achieving at least a 90 percent literacy rate.

He said that the report reveals striking disparities in education performance across Pakistan’s provinces and districts. He said that the first-of-its-kind tool measures district-level education performance, focusing on key outcomes such as access, learning, equity, governance, and inputs such as infrastructure and public financing. He said that covering 134 districts, including Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and all districts in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab, and Sindh, DEPIx classifies districts into four categories: Very High, High, Medium, and Low.

He said that alarmingly, none of the 134 districts assessed falls within the “Very High” performance category, and only Islamabad ranks in the “High” category, making it the best-performing district nationwide.

“Nearly two-fifths of the districts (58) are categorised as “Medium,” with Punjab contributing 32 of these districts, followed by KP with 17, and Sindh with eight. However, more than half of Pakistan’s districts (76) are classified as “Low” performers. These low-performing districts are predominantly found in Balochistan and Sindh, with Balochistan having 33 and Sindh 22, further highlighting the significant inter-provincial disparities in education,” he said.

The minister said that the index also indicates significant disparities across the different domains of education system. He said that nationally, the highest score was achieved in the infrastructure and access domain (59/100), indicating progress in expanding educational opportunities. “However, the report also notes that actual access figures might be higher, particularly in urban centres with a strong presence of private schools, which were not fully accounted for due to data limitations,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ahsan iqbal Planning Minister

Comments

200 characters

Education needs top priority as 25m children still out of school: planning minister

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories