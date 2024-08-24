Data Urs celebrations begin today

LAHORE: The three-day 981st annual Urs celebrations of saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh began here on Saturday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to facilitate the visitors.

On Friday, acting Punjab Governor Malik Ahmed Khan visited the shrine and offered ‘Fateha.’ Special prayers were also offered for the country’s solidarity and integrity.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad are reaching here to attend the annual Urs. During the three-day celebrations, academic conferences, recitations, Naat-Khwaani and Mehfil-e-Samaa will also be held. Langar (food) is being distributed among the devotees while milk sabeel has also been arranged.

Security and traffic plan is being implemented to facilitate the visitors.

The Punjab government has already declared Monday (August 26), a local public holiday in Lahore in connection with Hazrat Ganj Bukhsh Haveri’s Urs.

