PARTLY FACETIOUS: We dance to the tune of our own drummer

“I am less toxic of the two candidates was put forth by Kamala Harris in her acceptance speech.”

“Well she actually said I am not toxic at all in contrast to Trump, and she cited Wanda, a friend at school, who she claims she took home from an abusive stepfather… I was just wondering is that possible in the US? I mean, isn’t there a process before a child is taken away from her legal guardian and that too by a school friend, even if he or she is abusive?”

“No one can check that fact!”

“Unless Wanda resurfaces.”

“Wanna bet on that! Anyway, her thrust was domestic, assisting the middle income earners and the vulnerable through tax relief, helping home buyers with a subsidy, and…”

“Like our aashiana housing scheme.”

“Wasn’t Shehbaz Sharif battling a court case on that scheme?”

“Indeed and on 18 November last year, bang in the middle of the end of his last tenure in August and the start of the current tenure in March, Shehbaz Sharif, was acquitted. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, ye two US presidential candidates.”

“Hmmm, the process of exoneration of the Sharif family as well as their second tier leadership began soon after the 2022’s vote of no confidence and...wait…let me say this, some reversal of convictions and dropping of cases followed a process and some didn’t.”

“What’s with this obsession with process! Anyway, I think it is clear that we dance to the tune of our own drummer, Kamala and Trump dance to the tune of their drummers.”

“I heard the pro-Palestinian delegates were not allowed to speak at the Democratic National Conference.”

“True, but given that both candidates are not expected to change US’s long-standing pro-Israel policy, irrespective of how many Palestinians are killed and displaced, perhaps her speechwriter thought she ain’t gonna lose if she keeps silent on the issue.”

“But if pro-Palestinian Democrats don’t come out to vote for her in the swing state, then…”

“But that will impact the votes of both candidates, anyway, time will tell if either will be affected by the uncommitted.”

“Right, did you hear the German Minister did a U-turn?”

“She should visit The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“I guess you didn’t hear about the incident. The visiting German Minister was scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at his official residence and the security asked her to leave her handbag, as we are all instructed to, and she did a U-turn and walked back till the security capitulated and let her go with the unchecked bag.”

“Double jeopardy right? She will never ever be asked to deposit her handbag again...”

“The next security incharge may not be aware of this incident, and it could well be repeated - in the Land of the Pure no lesson learned, no double jeopardy, no…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

