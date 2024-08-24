AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-08-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We dance to the tune of our own drummer

Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

“I am less toxic of the two candidates was put forth by Kamala Harris in her acceptance speech.”

“Well she actually said I am not toxic at all in contrast to Trump, and she cited Wanda, a friend at school, who she claims she took home from an abusive stepfather… I was just wondering is that possible in the US? I mean, isn’t there a process before a child is taken away from her legal guardian and that too by a school friend, even if he or she is abusive?”

“No one can check that fact!”

“Unless Wanda resurfaces.”

“Wanna bet on that! Anyway, her thrust was domestic, assisting the middle income earners and the vulnerable through tax relief, helping home buyers with a subsidy, and…”

“Like our aashiana housing scheme.”

“Wasn’t Shehbaz Sharif battling a court case on that scheme?”

“Indeed and on 18 November last year, bang in the middle of the end of his last tenure in August and the start of the current tenure in March, Shehbaz Sharif, was acquitted. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, ye two US presidential candidates.”

“Hmmm, the process of exoneration of the Sharif family as well as their second tier leadership began soon after the 2022’s vote of no confidence and...wait…let me say this, some reversal of convictions and dropping of cases followed a process and some didn’t.”

“What’s with this obsession with process! Anyway, I think it is clear that we dance to the tune of our own drummer, Kamala and Trump dance to the tune of their drummers.”

“I heard the pro-Palestinian delegates were not allowed to speak at the Democratic National Conference.”

“True, but given that both candidates are not expected to change US’s long-standing pro-Israel policy, irrespective of how many Palestinians are killed and displaced, perhaps her speechwriter thought she ain’t gonna lose if she keeps silent on the issue.”

“But if pro-Palestinian Democrats don’t come out to vote for her in the swing state, then…”

“But that will impact the votes of both candidates, anyway, time will tell if either will be affected by the uncommitted.”

“Right, did you hear the German Minister did a U-turn?”

“She should visit The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“I guess you didn’t hear about the incident. The visiting German Minister was scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at his official residence and the security asked her to leave her handbag, as we are all instructed to, and she did a U-turn and walked back till the security capitulated and let her go with the unchecked bag.”

“Double jeopardy right? She will never ever be asked to deposit her handbag again...”

“The next security incharge may not be aware of this incident, and it could well be repeated - in the Land of the Pure no lesson learned, no double jeopardy, no…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Kamala Harris PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: We dance to the tune of our own drummer

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories