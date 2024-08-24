AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Supplements Print 2024-08-24

SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, Chairman, CPD Committee ICMA International

Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

As Chairman of the CPD, Seminars & Conferences Committee of ICMA International, I am delighted to welcome all delegates to the SAFA International Conference, celebrating 40 years of SAFA. This event is a significant milestone in our Institute's history, highlighting our commitment to professional excellence. We are honored to host distinguished guests, including SAFA delegates, Presidents of Professional Bodies, Government Officials, and the Governor of SBP and Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce.

This year’s conference theme, Driving Sustainable Economic Growth: The Role of Cutting-edge Technologies, is timely and relevant to global challenges. ICMA International plays a key role in advancing Management Accounting to meet both international and national standards. Our training programs are designed to equip our members with the expertise to excel.

The conference will explore sub-themes on Leveraging ESG & Sustainability Accounting, Developing Resilient Financial Strategies, and Utilizing Carbon Pricing for Sustainable Economic Models. This platform is crucial for sharing insights and shaping strategies for the future.

I extend my sincere gratitude to our Chief Guests, Mr. Jameel Ahmed and Mr. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, as well as to our Guests of Honour and the ICMA International Directorates for their dedication in making this conference a success.

