SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Azeem Hussain Siddiqui, Chairman, CPD Committee ICMA International

As Chairman of the CPD, Seminars & Conferences Committee of ICMA International, I am delighted to welcome all delegates to the SAFA International Conference, celebrating 40 years of SAFA. This event is a significant milestone in our Institute's history, highlighting our commitment to professional excellence. We are honored to host distinguished guests, including SAFA delegates, Presidents of Professional Bodies, Government Officials, and the Governor of SBP and Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce.

This year’s conference theme, Driving Sustainable Economic Growth: The Role of Cutting-edge Technologies, is timely and relevant to global challenges. ICMA International plays a key role in advancing Management Accounting to meet both international and national standards. Our training programs are designed to equip our members with the expertise to excel.

The conference will explore sub-themes on Leveraging ESG & Sustainability Accounting, Developing Resilient Financial Strategies, and Utilizing Carbon Pricing for Sustainable Economic Models. This platform is crucial for sharing insights and shaping strategies for the future.

I extend my sincere gratitude to our Chief Guests, Mr. Jameel Ahmed and Mr. Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, as well as to our Guests of Honour and the ICMA International Directorates for their dedication in making this conference a success.

